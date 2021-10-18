One man killed in I-74 crash in Knox County

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was killed in a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 74 in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash happened at 4:24 a.m. on I-74 eastbound near milepost 52.

The preliminary investigation states a 2011 White Cadillac was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a 2009 Silver Toyota Coralla driving eastbound head-on.

The driver of the Corolla, a 35-year-old man from Mackinaw, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Cadillac, 41-year-old Travis Williams of Peoria, Illinois, was transported to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

Police have charged Williams with driving under the influence and improper lane usage among other charges, according to a news release.

ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the incident.

