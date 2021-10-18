Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 3 deaths, 73 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported three more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 366.

They are a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 50s, all of whom were hospitalized.

The health department also reported 73 new cases since Friday, bringing the total number to18,483.

Currently, 37 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 39, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

  • Six women in their 70s
  • Three women in their 60s
  • Four women in their 50s
  • Four women in their 40s
  • Eight women in their 30s
  • Three women in their 20s
  • One woman in her teens
  • Four girls in their teens
  • Five girls younger than 13
  • One man in his 90s
  • One man in his 80s
  • Three men in their 70s
  • One man in his 60s
  • Five men in their 50s
  • Six men in their 40s
  • Six men in their 30s
  • Six men in their 20s
  • One man in his teens
  • Five boys younger than 13

