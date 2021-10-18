Rock Island County reports 3 deaths, 73 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported three more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 366.

They are a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 50s, all of whom were hospitalized.

The health department also reported 73 new cases since Friday, bringing the total number to18,483.

Currently, 37 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 39, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

Six women in their 70s

Three women in their 60s

Four women in their 50s

Four women in their 40s

Eight women in their 30s

Three women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Four girls in their teens

Five girls younger than 13

One man in his 90s

One man in his 80s

Three men in their 70s

One man in his 60s

Five men in their 50s

Six men in their 40s

Six men in their 30s

Six men in their 20s

One man in his teens

Five boys younger than 13

