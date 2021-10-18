Advertisement

UAW members continue to strike against John Deere

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s day 5 for United Auto Workers striking against John Deere.

Nearly a hundred members gathered outside of the John Deere Davenport Works Facility to strike Monday morning, with ‘UAW on strike’ signs in their hands.

During the strike some union members would boo employees driving into work, other members would cheer for drivers who honked their horns in support of the strike.

As of Monday, there have been no new updates on negotiations between the UAW and Deere, but some local businesses have been showing their support to those on strike, by offering free food and discounts.

TV6 will continue to keep you updated with this story on air and online.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after they say a 35-year-old Davenport man was fatally shot...
Police: Man fatally shot at Davenport strip club Sunday
Registered Principal explains details on 401(k), pension in Deere, UAW contract negotiations
Registered Principal explains details on 401(k), pension in Deere, UAW contract negotiations
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
Hundreds without power in East Moline

Latest News

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
New maps may indicate if Iowa adopts partisan redistricting
After a chilly start, look for more warm sunshine and 70's today.
Your First Alert Forecast
The John Deere strike is in day four, and some business owners across Iowa are showing support...
Business owners show support for John Deere employees on strike
The John Deere strike is in day four, and some business owners across Iowa are showing support...
Business owners show support for John Deere employees on strike