UAW members continue to strike against John Deere

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s day 5 for United Auto Workers striking against John Deere.

Nearly a hundred members gathered outside of the John Deere Davenport Works Facility to strike Monday morning, with ‘UAW on strike’ signs in their hands.

During the strike some union members would boo employees driving into work, other members would cheer for drivers who honked their horns in support of the strike.

As of Monday, there have been no new updates on negotiations between the UAW and Deere, but some local businesses have been showing their support to those on strike, by offering free food and discounts.

