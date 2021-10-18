Advertisement

Warm Sunshine This Afternoon & Tuesday

Rain Chances Possible By Midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - High pressure continues to make its way east across the Plains and Midwest, and that means warm sunshine for today, clear skies tonight and another sunny day tomorrow. Highs should range from the lower to middle 70′s. Rain chances return to the weather picture Wednesday, with light scattered showers. Precipitation should exit early Thursday, followed by a cool, dry weather pattern into the weekend. Look for highs in the 50′s and low 60′s. Showers return Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 50°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 73°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

