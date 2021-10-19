George Washington Univ. Professor: ‘Powell represented our most vulnerable population’ following breakthrough COVID death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Following the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell Monday due to COVID-19 complications, health officials are reminding people to continue to get vaccinated. Along with COVID-19, Powell also dealt with Parkinson’s and a plasma cell cancer known as myeloma.

“Multiple myeloma is a disease itself suppresses the immune system, but it’s also important to understand the treatment for multiple myeloma which patients often take every day itself can suppress the immune system so General Powell represented our most vulnerable population in this country,” George Washington University Professor of Medicine and Surgery Dr. Jonathan Reiner said, “He was over the age of 80, he had cancer, and his treatment for his cancer made him vulnerable”

Powell’s COVID death is a rarity as the former Secretary of State was fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, one in every 26,000 fully vaccinated people die from a COVID breakthrough case. The Center also said unvaccinated people have an 11-times higher rate of dying from COVID than vaccinated people.

“When we try and convince young people who feel that they are a low risk from the virus itself why they need to be vaccinated, it’s to protect our treasures,” Reiner said, ”While a 25-year-old may do quite well with the infection if they spread it to someone like General Powell, they will not.”

”That is the imperative for vaccination for this country,” Reiner said.

