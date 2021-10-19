Halloween Party Foods
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Laken Ealy from Hy-Vee is getting in the Halloween spirit and creating spooky foods! Laken makes an amazing spread with a lot of spooky party snacks that are bound to be a huge hit for any Halloween party. She touches on how to build your own CharSPOOKERIE board with just a few ingredients!
Using cheese blocks as cemetery graves, a salami-covered skull, and other finger food - Laken shows viewers how to create a charcuterie board for the upcoming holiday!
