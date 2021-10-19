Advertisement

LIVE: Davenport school board candidates answer voter questions during Tuesday night forum

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters in the Davenport Community School District will learn more about where school board candidates stand on the issues during a forum Tuesday night.

The forum, hosted by the Davenport Community School District, kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Jim Hester Board Room on the second floor of the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St.

TV6′s Morgan Ottier and Talya Faggart will moderate.

There are three spots up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election. The candidates are:

  • Bruce Potts, incumbent
  • Farrah N. Powell
  • Karen Gordon
  • Allison Beck, incumbent

The forum will air live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

