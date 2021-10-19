Advertisement

National Pork Month at Hy-Vee

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s National Pork Month and Hy-Vee Chef, Laken Ealy demonstrates how to make the most of these fresh midwest pork deals. Adding a fall-inspired twist on some of her favorite pork dishes, she features a stuffed Iowa chop, an in-house smoked ribs, and everyone’s favorite - BACON!

Hy-Vee is having amazing deals on pork products all through the month of October.

