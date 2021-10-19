October is Financial Planning Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The pandemic has created a number of financial obstacles for Americans to overcome, and that is why having a plan for your money is so important. Financial Professional Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners joined Paula during Financial Planning Month with tips to help you reach your retirement goals.
Set Goals
- Whether you’re saving for a home, car, college, a trip, or retirement - figure out what matters to you. Then separate your goals into different time frames: one year, five years and longer.
- Once your goals are set, saving money will feel more intentional and will inspire you to keep moving forward.
- A financial plan gives you an opportunity to review your goals, update them and keep track of your progress.
Track Your Money
- A solid financial plan includes getting a concrete picture of your monthly cash flow. Start by writing down your income, fixed expenses and other expenditures you may have.
- The goal is to give every dollar a job. This doesn’t mean spend every dollar. We want you to see how you’re spending your money so you can start spending it more effectively.
- Tracking your money is something you need to do regularly and will help you avoid any financial surprises that come your way.
Plan for Taxes
- Many of us only think of our taxes in April. But tax planning is an essential part of any financial plan and should be done year-round. The choices you make can impact how much you pay in taxes both now and in retirement.
- Besides the tax benefits you receive now, maxing out your contributions is an important part of increasing your retirement security.
