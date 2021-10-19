Advertisement

Officials execute search warrant in New Sharon in connection to Xavior Harrelson case

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW SHARON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials executed a federal search warrant at a home in New Sharon in connection to the Xavior Harrelson investigation on Tuesday morning.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the search happened at around 6:45 a.m.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed the search was related to the Xavior Harrelson case and that The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved in the search.

Officials confirmed the human remains, discovered in a rural area three miles from Montezuma on September 30, were those of Xavior Harrelson. The 10-year-old boy disappeared on May 27.

At this time, officials have not released additional details about the search warrant that was executed Tuesday.

KCRG-TV9 has a crew heading to the area, stay with us for more on this developing story.

