Quad City Symphony Orchestra conducts artist survey for next Riverfront Pops concert

QCSO Riverfront Pops concert, LeClaire Park in Davenport, Iowa
QCSO Riverfront Pops concert, LeClaire Park in Davenport, Iowa(Nicolas Propes | none)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES KWQC) - From John Williams to Elton John, for 40 years the Quad City Symphony Orchestra has featured the music of popular artists on the Mississippi Riverfront. Now, the QCSO is asking patrons to help pick the next musical theme.

It’s put together an online survey that includes a list of potential artists and musical groups that could be the next tribute for the 2022 event. The survey list includes Billy Joel, Prince, Paul Simon, Journey, and the Temptations, along with many more.

In an email the QCSO asks “Who do you want to see at the next Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops?”

It goes on to ask to take the short survey and share it with friends and family.

Click the link to TAKE SURVEY

