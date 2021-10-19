Advertisement

South Rock Island Township giving away free clothing, household items Tuesday

(WWNY)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Free coats, sweatshirts, sweaters, household items and furniture will be given away for free between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the South Rock Island Township office, 4330 11th St.

All items were donated by the community, Supervisor Grace Diaz Shirk said.

Items will be available both inside and outside the office.

Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting
