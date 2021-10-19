Advertisement

Speakeasy performs Rocky Horror Show in downtown Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island is bringing back the musical comedy cult classic, The Rocky Horror Show, and its characters Frank ‘N’ Furter, Brad, Janet and Riff Raff among others for performances during the month of October.

The musical is known for its outrageous humor, dynamic musical numbers, unconventional romance, ghoulish delights and audience participation.

“We are thrilled to be presenting Rocky Horror in The Speakeasy again this year” said Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development. “The show has become an annual event for so many people.”

Described as a raunchy tribute to B sci-fi movies of the ‘50s, the Tony-nominated Rocky Horror Show tells of young couple Brad and Janet and how their worlds are turned upside down when a flat tire causes them to spend the night in a creepy old castle. It includes classic numbers such as “Sweet Transvestite”, “Hot Patootie”, and the legendary, “Time Warp.”

Ten performances are scheduled, with presentations at 7:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. on October 22, 23, 29 and 30 and a special 6 p.m. show on Oct. 24 and 31. Doors for the 7:15 p.m. shows open at 6 p.m.; doors for the 11 p.m. shows open at 10 p.m. Due to the musical’s adult language and mature subject matter, the 7:15 p.m. shows are for ages 18 and older, while patrons must be 21 or older to attend the 11 p.m. performances.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on performance days, and are available through the Circa ‘21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2 or purchase online at thecirca21speakeasy.com. The theatre will also be selling prop bags at the door for $4. No outside props may be brought in the theatre.

