Stand-up Comedian Nathan Timmel’s new book

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Nathan Timmel is from Los Angeles, where he tried to ‘make it into Hollywood’ with his stand-up acts. He received a gig in Cedar Rapids at the Penguin’s comedy club and ended up meeting his wife there and now lives with her in New Liberty. Along with his comedy, Nathan is an author of three fiction books, showing another side of himself!

The new book is titled We Are 100, and at it’s core - the book is a thriller. A fast-paced read that asks: What happens when someone means organizes and weaponizes people at their wit’s end? We Are 100 toys with your moral compass. It makes you question whether or not the “bad guys” are really the villains, since they’re acting as vigilantes against actual evil.

Find Nathan’s books including We Are 100 on Amazon and other book sites!

