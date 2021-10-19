Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting
Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting
Strike continues against Deere
UAW members continue to strike against John Deere
Davenport police are investigating after they say a 35-year-old Davenport man was fatally shot...
Police: Man fatally shot at Davenport strip club Sunday
One man killed in I-74 crash in Knox County
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
Circa 21 Speakeasy performs Rocky Horror Show
Speakeasy performs Rocky Horror Show in downtown Rock Island
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday