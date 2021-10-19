Trial begins for Moline man charged with setting fire to home, killing woman in 2017

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island County jury on Tuesday listened to opening statements and witness testimony in the trial of a Moline man accused of setting fire to a home, killing an 88-year-old woman, in 2017.

Jason Michael McChurch, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and residential arson His trial began Monday with jury selection.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Moline Fire Department were called at 4:23 a.m. Jan. 22, 2017, to a house fire in the 4000 block of 13th Street.

According to court records, a neighbor said they heard a loud boom and saw flames coming from the home.

Three people were able to get out of the home, but Marion L. Dreier was trapped. She later died from her injuries.

The home belonged to her daughter, according to prosecutors.

An arson investigator later determined that gasoline was poured on the outside window of the open porch area.

Jonathan Barnard, a special prosecutor with the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, told jurors Tuesday that before Jan. 22, McChurch had arranged to sell $600 worth of methamphetamine to Dreier’s grandson. However, McChurch left with the money and did not give the man the drugs.

According to Barnard, the man and his acquaintances went to McChurch’s Moline home and assaulted him.

Barnard said video surveillance from a nearby gas station the morning of the fire showed McChurch purchasing cigarettes and $8.49 worth of gas. A clerk who knew McChurch said he was not his usual self and was “edgy,” he said.

McChurch’s attorney, Herb Schultz, told jurors that swabs taken from a gas can found in the investigation were not tested for DNA, nor were footprints collected during the investigation.

He said that while the evidence will show that McChurch was at the gas station that morning and paid for gasoline, there is no evidence that he put it in the gas can.

There also were no witnesses that saw him set a fire that morning, Schultz said.

Jurors heard from several witnesses, including a detective and a forensic pathologist.

The trial will continue Wednesday.

