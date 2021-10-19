TWO IOWA AIR GUARD UNITS MOBILIZED TO HELP WITH AFGHAN REFUGEES

SIOUX CITY AND DES MOINES (KWQC) -Approximately 65 Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132d Wing in Des Moines recently received stateside deployment orders in support of Operation Allies Welcome. Operation Allies Welcome is the ongoing effort to bring Americans home from Afghanistan and bring vulnerable Afghans to the United States and support their resettlement. Airmen will deploy for approximately 60-90 days starting in November. The Airmen will be helping provide logistical, sustainment, and interagency support for Afghan refugees resettling in the United States. These service members will be under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.