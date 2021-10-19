Advertisement

TWO IOWA AIR GUARD UNITS MOBILIZED TO HELP WITH AFGHAN REFUGEES

UNITS WILL WORK STATESIDE
TWO IOWA AIR GUARD UNITS DEPLOYED TO HELP WITH AFGHAN REFUGEES
TWO IOWA AIR GUARD UNITS DEPLOYED TO HELP WITH AFGHAN REFUGEES(IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY AND DES MOINES (KWQC) -Approximately 65 Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132d Wing in Des Moines recently received stateside deployment orders in support of Operation Allies Welcome. Operation Allies Welcome is the ongoing effort to bring Americans home from Afghanistan and bring vulnerable Afghans to the United States and support their resettlement. Airmen will deploy for approximately 60-90 days starting in November. The Airmen will be helping provide logistical, sustainment, and interagency support for Afghan refugees resettling in the United States. These service members will be under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after they say a 35-year-old Davenport man was fatally shot...
Police: Man fatally shot at Davenport strip club Sunday
Registered Principal explains details on 401(k), pension in Deere, UAW contract negotiations
Registered Principal explains details on 401(k), pension in Deere, UAW contract negotiations
Strike continues against Deere
UAW members continue to strike against John Deere
One man killed in I-74 crash in Knox County
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Deere & Company
John Deere, UAW negotiations resume
Hero Street, Latin Persuasion Car Club put unofficial end to 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month
Hero Street, Latin Persuasion Car Club put unofficial end to 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month
Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting
Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting
Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting
Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting