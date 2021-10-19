Unseasonably Warm Today before the Big Cool Down

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Look for sunshine and scattered clouds across the region this afternoon. Conditions will be breezy and warm, with highs once again reaching the middle 70′s. Wednesday will bring rain chances back into the Midwest, with showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. The rest of the week will be cool and dry, with highs in the 50′s to near 60 degrees, and lows in the 30′s and 40′s. In fact, some locations could see areas of frost possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Breezy and warm. High: 75°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, then a few passing clouds. Low: 52°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 71°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

