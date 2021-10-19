Very warm today before changes arrive Wednesday

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Well above normal temperatures continue today, but this will likely be the last one this week. Highs will reach the mid 70s once again under sunny skies. Hard to believe that last year on this day we picked up .3″ of snow! Wednesday will bring gusty winds and few showers before a strong front rolls into the area during the evening hours. This will bring us a reality check and allow fall to really settle in for the week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday and we will likely be dealing with some frost on Saturday morning. We will be dry on Saturday ahead of our next system that will bring rain to the region by Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 75º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 52º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers. High: 71º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.