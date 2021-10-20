2021 girlpARTs virtual scavenger hunt aims to raise cancer awareness

(KWQC) - NormaLeah is raising cancer awareness through art with its 2021 girlpARTs virtual scavenger hunt.

The scavenger hunt will run through Dec. 15.

The project focuses on the genetic relationships between breast, ovarian and other cancers. Local artists and businesses came together to create 15 torso sculptures that have been placed throughout the Quad Cities.

Each piece of artwork is paired with important, life-saving information regarding cancer awareness, according to the organization.

Visit NormaLeah.org to register for the scavenger hunt. Clues will be posted on NormaLeah’s Facebook page; participants can visit the sculptures in person or online on the organization’s website.

For each correctly answered clue, the participant’s name will go into a prize drawing.

The sculptures are offered for sale, with proceeds supporting future girlpARTs projects and supplementing funding gaps in our community outreach and supportive care services for ovarian cancer survivors.

