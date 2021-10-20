The big advantages of anterior hip replacement surgery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hip replacement has come a long way. Less invasive surgeries utilizing robotics are often done on an outpatient basis. This means patients can return home the same day to begin a recovery that is much quicker, with less pain and scarring, than in the aftermath of traditional hip surgery.

Anterior hip replacement surgery is a less invasive approach. Dr. Robert Cagle, Orthopaedic Specialists, is the Midday Medical expert surgeon that talks about the big advantages of this procedure versus the traditional posterior approach.

As you learn during the interview, the anterior approach means the surgeon will go through the front, between muscles, without having to cut tendons. Cagle also points out how using robotics has revolutionized this and other orthopedic surgeries.

This is why anterior hip replacement is considered a bone-and-muscle-sparing procedure. It requires a smaller incision, which usually makes for a faster recovery time and less pain for the patient. In fact, Cagle elaborates on how he has a “bikini variation” where the incision is made within the skin fold of the “bikini line” or frontal groin crease. The resultant surgical scar is aesthetically hidden when wearing underwear or swimwear (see below).

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists is a member of the team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons at the practice. He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system. Orthopaedic Specialists was the first in the Quad-Cities area to offer robot-assisted orthopedic procedures utilizing this advanced technology.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK

Less invasive hip replacement before and after scarring (none)

