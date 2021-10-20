Breezy & warm today with a few showers

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A low pressure system will make its way through the area today resulting in minor chances for showers and rumbles of thunder. While the activity will be scattered, the day won’t be a washout and it will be breezy and mild for one more day. As winds turn to the west and northwest behind this system we will deal with clouds and cooler temps in the 50s and 60s for Thursday. The coldest stretch of weather this week will be Friday into Saturday with both days in the 50s for highs and each morning in the 30s and 40s. This could bring us our first round of frost depending on clouds each morning. Widespread rain is looking more likely for Sunday before drying things out again early next week.

TODAY: Breezy with a few showers. High: 75º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50º Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 60º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.