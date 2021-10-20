Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning house fire in East Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue.

It happened around 12:30 AM.

A TV6 crew on the scene saw multiple firefighters extinguishing flames on the upper second story of the house. They also saw multiple engines on the scene.

TV6 reached out to the East Moline Police Department, East Moline Fire Department and the Moline Fire Department for information.

At the time of publication, East Moline Police were still on the scene.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.

