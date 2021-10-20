Drug take-back events being held Oct. 23

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department has partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and will be a collection site for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23rd . It’s an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unwanted, expired or unused prescription medications.

You can pull up to the front of the police department at 1640 6th Ave. to drop them off. Officers will be accepting any pills or patches. They will NOT accept liquids, inhalers, sharps or needles. Officers won’t ask for identification or ask any questions regarding the prescriptions being dropped off. The prescriptions medications will later be counted for statistical purposes and destroyed at a facility in an environmentally safe manner.

Medicines flushed or poured down the drain end up in waterways, affecting drinking water. Medications thrown away in the trash will still make it to a landfill and seep through the soil and into ground water. There is also a danger of people or pets finding medications in the trash. The prescriptions medications will later be counted for statistical purposes and destroyed at a facility in an environmentally safe manner. Prescription medicines are a toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets and the environment if they are not disposed of properly.

According to a news release, the mission of the effort is to save lives through less accessibility of those that can intentionally or unintentionally abuse or misuse them.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department are also holding a drive-through Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Event on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse Parking Lot at 241 7th Ave..

