FDA lays out plan to potentially make hearing aids accessible over the counter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Tuesday the FDA unveiled a proposal that could make hearing aids accessible without a prescription. Medical committees and congress pushed for the idea in 2017 with an original date for a plan in August 2020 which was delayed due to COVID-19.

However, not all are in favor of the potential move, with concerns of people overlooking certain medical issues.

“By going into Walgreens an ‘over the counter’ you’re never going to know, never going to find out, and not really treat your hearing loss even though you feel that you are,” Dr. Taylor Parker of Concept Iowa Hearing, “There can be a perceived benefit even though it’s not a true, prescribed, fine-tuning everything that we do in clinic all day, every day.”

The move, expected to lower prices and bring competition in the hearing aid industry.

“Today we open the door to an easier process and a more affordable process,” said, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The FDA says over 37-million Americans deal with hearing loss, while one in five of those Americans can benefit from hearing aids.

