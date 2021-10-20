Advertisement

Man charged in Davenport shooting that left 1 injured

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police in connection with a shooting that left one person injured in September.

Jayvon Jamere Grubbs, 21, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash-only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Around 3:40 a.m. Sept. 4, Davenport police responded to the 3100 block of Nobis Drive for a shooting.

Officers found a person who had been shot once in the upper leg, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told police Grubbs had a gun while at the home. According to the affidavit, Grubbs produced a pistol and showed it to the person as he racked the slide back to chamber a round.

He followed the person outside to the parking lot and shot the person in the leg, according to the affidavit.

Grubbs fled after the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The person suffered a shattered femur, which required surgery, according to the affidavit.

Grubbs also was being held on a probation violation and is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in a misdemeanor theft case, online records show.

