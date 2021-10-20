Advertisement

Man facing arson charge in connection with East Moline fire

Police arrested Sean Gaylord, 22, of Rock Island, is charged with one count of residential...
Police arrested Sean Gaylord, 22, of Rock Island, is charged with one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.(KWQC/Rock Island County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he set fire to a home in East Moline.

Around 12:27 a.m., police responded to a home in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue for a structure fire. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

It was determined the fire was caused by an accelerant, police said in a media release.

Police arrested Sean Gaylord, 22, on one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison, in connection with the fire.

He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Rock Island County court records show Gaylord has pending charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, domestic battery and resisting stemming from an incident in September.

He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 12 in that case.

