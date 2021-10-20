Man facing arson charge in connection with East Moline fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he set fire to a home in East Moline.

Around 12:27 a.m., police responded to a home in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue for a structure fire. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

It was determined the fire was caused by an accelerant, police said in a media release.

Police arrested Sean Gaylord, 22, on one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison, in connection with the fire.

He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Rock Island County court records show Gaylord has pending charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, domestic battery and resisting stemming from an incident in September.

He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 12 in that case.

