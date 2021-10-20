Advertisement

Man fatally stabbed in Fort Madison Tuesday

The Fort Madison Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Tuesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Tuesday.

At 4:39 p.m., a 911 call was placed by an apartment manager in the 600 block of 6th Street.

According to police, a tenant in the building was assaulted with a knife in an upstairs hallway and the person who assaulted him left on foot.

The tenant was given first aid by the fire department and then was transported to the hospital by Lee County EM. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Fort Madison officers canvassed the area for witnesses, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called to assist in what police say appears to be an intentional homicide.

Police say they believe the man and the person who assaulted him were connected and that the stabbing does not appear to be random.

