Advertisement

Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children

By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A mother and father died, and their eight children were injured in a buggy crash on Route 45 Sunday.

According to WWBT, Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville, died at the scene of the crash on Oct. 17. Her husband, John Esh, 39, died from his injuries Monday at VCU Medical Center.

Their eight children, who range in age 9 months to 16 years old, were all taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police say two of the children have since been released.

The driver of the Toyota that hit the buggy was not injured.

Sgt. Eric King of Virginia State Police Area 19 said there’s no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash, adding the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.

“They’re traveling between five and eight miles per hour, and you’re going to encounter them really quick. And so, it’s very important that you not be distracted,” King told WWBT.

Troopers said the buggy had the required “Slow Moving Vehicle” triangle placard and working headlights and taillights.

Officials issued a warning to drivers to be mindful that more buggies will be on the roads as family members come in town for the funeral. They expect around 400 people to travel through the area this week.

Amish buggies are legal on Virginia highways and becoming more common across Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte and Halifax counties as the communities continue to grow.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting
Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting
\
Labor expert weighs in on potential short, long-term impacts of John Deere strike
The Clinton Police Department has arrested two people in regard to stolen property from Lock...
Two from Clinton arrested regarding stolen property from Lock & Dam 13
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child

Latest News

Fact Check: If you’ve already had COVID, why should you get the vaccine?
Jayvon Jamere Grubbs, 21, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury...
Man charged in Davenport shooting that left 1 injured
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations
Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known...
Facility developed to suck carbon dioxide from atmosphere
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Auditor: Iowa’s privatized Medicaid illegally denies care