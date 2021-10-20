Rock Falls hands Genoa-Kingston their first loss of the season

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Rockets entered the contest with Genoa-Kingston on Tuesday night with only a single loss on the season, needing a win to have a shot at the conference title. After losing the first set, the Rockets sent the Cogs home with a one loss record as well, and now it is a three-way tie for the conference lead between Rock Falls, Genoa-Kingston and Rockford Lutheran.

