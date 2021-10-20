Advertisement

Tom Vilsack to visit union workers on strike in Iowa

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack confirmed to reprise role as USDA Secretary
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and former Iowa governor, Tom Vilsack is expected to visit union workers picketing against John Deere in Iowa.

Vilsack is expected to visit picket lines at John Deere Des Moines Works, according to a Facebook post from UAW Local 450 in Des Moines.

Workers have been on strike since last Thursday.

It comes after the United Auto Workers Union and the company failed to reach a contract agreement.

John Deere says it’s back at the negotiation table with the Union.

