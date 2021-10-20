Two from Clinton arrested regarding stolen property from Lock & Dam 13

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department has arrested two people in regard to stolen property.

Officials say 41-year-old Casondra Eldrenkamp and 37-year-old Christopher Teske, both of Clinton, are facing multiple charges, including 2nd Degree Theft.

On Friday, October 15th, Clinton Police say a construction company from the Quad Cities reported a burglary to a construction trailer at Lock and Dam 13 with an estimated $4,000 worth of tools stolen.

During the investigation, the two Clinton residents were identified as suspects who possessed the stolen tools.

On Sunday, October 17th, police conducted a controlled purchase of the stolen tools. The two suspects delivered the stolen property to an undercover officer.

Teske is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree theft. possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Eldrenkamp is charged with 2nd Degree theft, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

