Whiteside Co. Health Dept. to pause Wednesday Walk-in immunization clinics

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department will be pausing Walk-in Immunizations on Wednesdays. Any residents in need of an immunization can make an appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 8:30am to 4:00pm.

According to a news release, the health department says the step is in response to the current high demand for immunizations with limited supply and recent shipping delays. Officials hope the change will reduce wait times, which have been longer than normal on Wednesdays.

Flu and COVID-19 immunizations are unaffected by the change and will continue to be offered to walk-ins Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All other immunizations will be by appointment.

You can call (815) 626-2230 and choose option 4 to schedule an appointment.

