Advertisement

Applications for Low Income Energy Assistance Program accepted Nov. 1 in Iowa

Sources of heat are often overlooked and sometimes neglected which can present a serious fire...
Sources of heat are often overlooked and sometimes neglected which can present a serious fire threat.(WDAM)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) The Iowa Utilities Board is now accepting applications for heating assistance though the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The annual application period runs from Nov. 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. The application period for homes with elderly or disabled residents began Oct. 1.

The LIHEAP program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor. Under LIHEAP, Iowa law also protects qualified applicants from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service from Nov. 1 through April 1. Still, the board urges all LIHEAP customers to continue paying toward their energy bills through the winter to avoid accumulating high debt and face possible disconnection in the spring.

Eligibility for the federally funded LIHEAP program is based on household size and income, type of fuel, and type of housing. You can apply at the nearest community action agency in your area. In the Quad Cities contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa or in Illinois, Project Now.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers
Jayvon Jamere Grubbs, 21, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury...
Man charged in Davenport shooting that left 1 injured
Police arrested Sean Gaylord, 22, of Rock Island, is charged with one count of residential...
Man facing arson charge in connection with East Moline fire
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The Clinton Police Department has arrested two people in regard to stolen property from Lock...
Two from Clinton arrested regarding stolen property from Lock & Dam 13

Latest News

New recommendations
A change in recommendations for aspirin treatment for some cardiovascular patients
A man who was fatally stabbed in a Fort Madison apartment building Tuesday has been identified...
Fort Madison police identify man fatally stabbed Tuesday
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Superintendent’s Corner: Bettendorf Community School District