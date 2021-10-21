Applications for Low Income Energy Assistance Program accepted Nov. 1 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) The Iowa Utilities Board is now accepting applications for heating assistance though the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The annual application period runs from Nov. 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. The application period for homes with elderly or disabled residents began Oct. 1.

The LIHEAP program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor. Under LIHEAP, Iowa law also protects qualified applicants from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service from Nov. 1 through April 1. Still, the board urges all LIHEAP customers to continue paying toward their energy bills through the winter to avoid accumulating high debt and face possible disconnection in the spring.

Eligibility for the federally funded LIHEAP program is based on household size and income, type of fuel, and type of housing. You can apply at the nearest community action agency in your area. In the Quad Cities contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa or in Illinois, Project Now.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.