Breezy and much cooler today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Our dose of reality is here. West winds will gust up to 30mph today ushering in much cooler air and clouds won’t have many holes for sunshine. This will all combine to keep us to the mid 50s today, nearly 20º colder than yesterday afternoon. Look for highs in the 50s through Saturday afternoon. There will be the chance for some frost on Saturday morning as lows dip into the mid 30s. Sunday will bring our next system that looks to be a soaking rain event from the afternoon hours into Monday morning. Looking ahead to next week, there are some signs of the 60s returning, but an active weather pattern will mean rain chances and clouds that could keep us much cooler than that.

TODAY: Breezy and cloudy. High: 56º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40º Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 57º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.