Cirque Alcatraz this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cirque Italia presents its brand-new production, premiering October 21-24 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Cirque Alcatraz will be taking the audience on an exciting journey of the true story of one man’s real-life nightmare of wrongful conviction and confinement after being sentenced to life in Alcatraz prison. Audience members will be transported through the eyes of two best friends who inadvertently got caught up in the story. Guests 13 and up must be accompanied by an adult 21+.

Event Details:

When: October 21-24

Where: 2815 Locust St, Davenport, IA

At: Mississippi Valley Fair in the parking lot

Under the stunning Orange striped Big Top Tent:

  • October 21 - 7:30 p.m.
  • October 22 - 7:30 p.m.
  • October 23 - 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
  • October 24 - 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

CDC regulations:

  • Restricted seating capacity
  • Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent
  • Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed)
  • Increased number of hand sanitation stations in and around tent
  • All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes

