Clinton Community College breaks ground on new Career and Technical Center

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Community College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for their newest building, the Career and Technical Education Center

The 26,700 sq. ft. facility will house several new academies, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and information technology. The center will provide new resources for both the college and local high schools.

“We’re all excited about this. We know we need this,” said Brian Kelly, President of Clinton Community College. “We know we need this for job development, for workforce development and we’re excited to get this open”

65% of jobs in the Clinton area require education beyond high school, according to the college president. Kelly also says he hopes the center will exceed the needed number of trained students.

A 40-million dollar bond referendum was passed to fund construction, with an over 70 percent approval rating.

Construction on the Center has been ongoing for three weeks and it is expected to open in fall 2022.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.