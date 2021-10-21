CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on sexual assault charges in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Joseph McIntire, 33, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Deputies say he is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 210 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.