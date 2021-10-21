Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigating vehicle theft

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a gas station.
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a gas station.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a gas station.

At 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was captured on surveillance video loitering around a gas station in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue. 

The woman eventually got into a 2006 Honda CRV, which was unlocked and running at the gas station, and stole it.

Police ask anyone with information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app “P3 Tips.”  All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served business.

