CRIME STOPPERS: Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigating garage burglary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a garage burglary in rural Davenport.

Around 1:30 a.m. July 9, a man went into the garage and stole Dewalt tools, including a Dewalt nail gun, and two 20 volt batteries.

Police ask anyone with information about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

