CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on multiple charges in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Keyciyah Huge, 23, is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department on charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance, providing false identification and possession of a firearm by a felon.

She also is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a criminal damage to property charge.

Police say she is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.