Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on multiple charges in Bettendorf

Keyciyah Huge, 23, is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department on charges of theft,...
Keyciyah Huge, 23, is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department on charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance, providing false identification and possession of a firearm by a felon.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Keyciyah Huge, 23, is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department on charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance, providing false identification and possession of a firearm by a felon.

She also is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a criminal damage to property charge.

Police say she is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers
Jayvon Jamere Grubbs, 21, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury...
Man charged in Davenport shooting that left 1 injured
Police arrested Sean Gaylord, 22, of Rock Island, is charged with one count of residential...
Man facing arson charge in connection with East Moline fire
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The Clinton Police Department has arrested two people in regard to stolen property from Lock...
Two from Clinton arrested regarding stolen property from Lock & Dam 13

Latest News

Joseph McIntire, 33, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on sexual assault charges in Rock Island County
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a garage burglary in rural Davenport.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigating garage burglary
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a gas station.
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigating vehicle theft
Sources of heat are often overlooked and sometimes neglected which can present a serious fire...
Applications for Low Income Energy Assistance Program accepted Nov. 1 in Iowa