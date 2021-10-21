Advertisement

Davenport North and Bettendorf face off in the Spotlight Game of the Week, playoffs on the line

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - The end of regular season football is upon us, and two teams in the Iowa Quad Cities square off Friday, Oct. 22nd with the possible final spot in the postseason in the 5A Class.

Davenport North (4-4) will host the Bettendorf Bulldogs (4-4) in a crucial District 4 matchup at Brady Street Stadium, kick-off at 7:00 p.m. Bettendorf currently ranks 16th in Ratings Power Index (RPI), the single metric used to determine playoff teams in 5A. Davenport North trails them only slightly, as the 18th ranked team in the state. The winner of Friday’s game all but guarantees them a spot in the IHSAA playoffs.

TV6 will be live during our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts for the game, as the Wildcats host the Bulldogs.

Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on our TV6 Livestream, we break down the playoff picture in the Quad City Area, with those who have already clinched a spot, those who are eligible, and those on the bubble trying to make their way into the postseason, with one more night of regular-season high school football to go in the 2021 season.

