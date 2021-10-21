Advertisement

Fire crew responds to early morning structure fire in Bettendorf

(monkey Business images)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire Thursday.

It happened around 2:30 AM in the 2900 Block of Glenn Street.

A TV6 crew on saw multiple firefighters on the scene, multiple engines and a hose deployed, but on the ground. No flames were visible.

TV6 reached out to the Bettendorf Fire Department for information.

This story is developing. The story will be updated as more details become available.

