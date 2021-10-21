Fort Madison police identify man fatally stabbed Tuesday

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man who was fatally stabbed in a Fort Madison apartment building Tuesday has been identified as 21-year-old Antwan Lawrence Brewster, 21.

The investigation into his death is ongoing between the Fort Madison Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. No other information was released Thursday.

At 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 call was placed by an apartment manager in the 600 block of 6th Street.

Brewster, a tenant in the building, was stabbed in an upstairs hallway, and the person who assaulted him left on foot, according to police.

Brewster was given first aid by the fire department and then was transported to the hospital by Lee County EM. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Police have said they believe Brewster and the person who assaulted him were connected and that the stabbing does not appear to be random.

