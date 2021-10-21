Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities effort hosts flu vaccine clinic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities hosted a clinic for free influenza vaccinations Wednesday at Brady Street Stadium.

Since 2003, Flu-Free Quad Cities has provided over 100,00 free influenza vaccinations to QCA families. The project emphasizes protecting children who are in elementary school and their families.

“We know that younger children haven’t developed all their hygiene habits. Maybe they are not really good about washing their hands, coughing into their elbow, things like that, and so they are very prone to spread the virus,” said Michele Cullen, Community Health Manager for Genesis VNA. “So we feel by giving the vaccine to students, we’re helping develop that herd immunity, that we’re helping keep our community safe.”

The next flu vaccine clinic will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Tax-Slayer Center, and another one will be held at Brady Street Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Both will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccinations will be available both for elementary school students and their parents. For more information about the clinics, click here.

