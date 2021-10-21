CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Legislative Services Agency on Thursday released its second set of proposed redistricting maps for Iowa.

The Iowa Legislature will meet for a special session to consider the maps on Oct. 28.

The new proposed maps come after Senate Republicans voted down the first proposed maps on October 5. They took issue with the compactness of districts and population distribution.

If state lawmakers reject two more proposals, Republicans would then be able to draw congressional and state legislative lines themselves.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, released the following statement regarding the newly proposed maps:

“I appreciate the work LSA has done to quickly attempt to address the concerns the Senate expressed with Plan One. Plan Two is a regular part of the process outlined in Iowa law. I look forward to reviewing the map and its adherence to the criteria established in Iowa law.”

Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps (Legislative Services Agency)

