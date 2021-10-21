Iowa reports over 6,900 new COVID-19 cases, 100 deaths over 7 days

(KWQC) - New COVID-19 cases in Iowa fell for a fourth week in a row, according to new data released Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 6,907 cases – an average of about 987 a day - were reported between Oct. 13 and Wednesday. That brings the total number of cases to 476,426.

The seven-day positivity rate was 8%, down from 8.7% reported a week ago.

The state remained at a “high” level of community transmission with 219 cases per 100,000 people reported over the last seven days.

Areas of high transmission are considered by the CDC to be those with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

On July 27, the CDC recommended that everyone in areas of substantial or high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

IDPH also reported 100 new deaths, up from 97 a week ago. That brings the total number of deaths to 6,848.

As of Wednesday:

Individuals tested: 2,085,116

Individuals recovered: 435,616

Individuals hospitalized: 557, down from 598 reported Oct. 13. Of those hospitalized, nearly 80% were not fully vaccinated.

Individuals in the ICU: 142, down from 150 reported Oct. 13. Of those, about 77% were not fully vaccinated.

Locally:

Scott County: 292 new cases and three deaths reported since Oct. 13. That brings the total number of cases to 24,733 and 274 deaths.

Clinton County: 115 new cases and one death reported since Oct. 13. That brings the total number of cases to 6,929 and 101 deaths.

Des Moines County: 97 new cases and one death reported since Oct. 13. That brings the total number of cases to 6,675 and 94 deaths.

Muscatine County: 58 new cases and no new deaths reported since Oct. 13. That brings the total number of cases to 6,352 and 113 deaths.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see more COVID-19 data in the Iowa Quad Cities Area.

According to IDPH, 52.2% of the total population was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

