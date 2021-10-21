Advertisement

Ironman, ESPY winner, speaks at North Scott Junior High

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Chris Nikic has Down Syndrome, and at 21-years-old has accomplished many goals.

Nikic has completed multiple Ironman competitions, and his story has been featured on ESPN, which included winning the Jimmy V award at the annual “ESPYs”. Wednesday, the competitor and award winner traveled to North Scott Junior High to tell students about his motivation.

“I hope my story will inspire all of you to do something amazing,” says Nikic.

“When I heard them say that I am an Ironman, I’m giving the kids hope and living up to their potential.”

His next goals are to finish the New York Marathon and the Hawaiian Ironman. You can follow his journey here.

