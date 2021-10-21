New recommendations for people taking aspirin to avoid heart attacks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Niral Tilala with Genesis Hospital discussed new recommendations that people over age 60 should not to take low-dose, daily aspirin to avoid heart attacks and strokes. The risk of bleeding in the stomach or brain outweigh the benefits of aspirin for that purpose. However, he says aspirin can still be helpful for those who have already had a heart attack or stroke in preventing another incident. And, aspirin remains an effective painkiller for some people. He says you should talk to your doctor.

