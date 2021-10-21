Advertisement

New recommendations for people taking aspirin to avoid heart attacks

By Marcia Lense
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Niral Tilala with Genesis Hospital discussed new recommendations that people over age 60 should not to take low-dose, daily aspirin to avoid heart attacks and strokes. The risk of bleeding in the stomach or brain outweigh the benefits of aspirin for that purpose. However, he says aspirin can still be helpful for those who have already had a heart attack or stroke in preventing another incident. And, aspirin remains an effective painkiller for some people. He says you should talk to your doctor.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers
Jayvon Jamere Grubbs, 21, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury...
Man charged in Davenport shooting that left 1 injured
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Police arrested Sean Gaylord, 22, of Rock Island, is charged with one count of residential...
Man facing arson charge in connection with East Moline fire
The Clinton Police Department has arrested two people in regard to stolen property from Lock...
Two from Clinton arrested regarding stolen property from Lock & Dam 13

Latest News

Debbie McFadden Midday Medical
The big advantages of anterior hip replacement surgery
Debbie McFadden Midday Medical
The big advantages of Anterior Total Hip Replacement surgery
Health officials with the Whiteside County Health Department are continuing vaccinations for...
Whiteside Co. Health Dept. to pause Wednesday Walk-in immunization clinics
Ill. Gov. Pritzker promotes COVID-19 booster shots