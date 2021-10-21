Rock Island County reports 1 death, 73 new COVID-19 cases
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported the death of a man in his 60s from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 367.
According to the health department, the man had been hospitalized.
In addition, the health department reported 73 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,556. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 40, according to the health department.
The new cases are:
- Three women in their 80s
- Three women in their 70s
- Three women in their 60s
- Five women in their 50s
- Three women in their 40s
- Eight women in their 30s
- One woman in her 20s
- Five girls in their teens
- Three girls younger than 13
- One girl infant 1 or younger
- One man in his 80s
- Four men in their 70s
- Five men in their 60s
- Three men in their 50s
- Four men in their 40s
- Four men in their 30s
- Four men in their 20s
- One man in his teens
- Five boys in their teens
- Seven boys younger than 13
