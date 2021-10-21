Rock Island County reports 1 death, 73 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported the death of a man in his 60s from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 367.

According to the health department, the man had been hospitalized.

In addition, the health department reported 73 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,556. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 40, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

Three women in their 80s

Three women in their 70s

Three women in their 60s

Five women in their 50s

Three women in their 40s

Eight women in their 30s

One woman in her 20s

Five girls in their teens

Three girls younger than 13

One girl infant 1 or younger

One man in his 80s

Four men in their 70s

Five men in their 60s

Three men in their 50s

Four men in their 40s

Four men in their 30s

Four men in their 20s

One man in his teens

Five boys in their teens

Seven boys younger than 13

